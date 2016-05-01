The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Washington, DC truly got the Hollywood treatment last night (and we're not just talking about the scenes from Scandal). Rather a flock of celebs and models took over the nation's capital to walk the carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner—the last hosted by President and Michelle Obama.

Though black dresses were king—Kendall Jenner, who attended for the first time, and Kerry Washington both opted for the dark shade—there were some bright fashion highlights as well. Namely, Emma Watson wowed in a dress over pants ensemble which featured a gorgeous floral print.

But rather than some of the wilder Instagram shots you might see from an awards show or after-party, celebs were in a political more respectful mindset. Jenner posted the photo above with the caption: "honored to be here #WHCD #RockTheVote."

Pink lip. So hip 💄💋 #GettingWhiteHouseReady @christopheandjohny A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Apr 30, 2016 at 2:44pm PDT

Me and Joe. #whcd A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Apr 30, 2016 at 6:58pm PDT

Prepped and ready for it. #WHCD A photo posted by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on Apr 30, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

Headed to #nerdprom2016 🇺🇸 #whcd #joy A photo posted by Michelle Dockery (@theladydockers) on Apr 30, 2016 at 3:20pm PDT

Just hanging 😱 #whcd @rockthevote A photo posted by Kiki Burger (@keeekster) on Apr 30, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT

Fire #traceellisross #baddie #whcd A photo posted by @the_foundation_ on Apr 30, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

The gorgeous inside and out @cturlington waved me over with charm for a total #fangirl selfie at #whcd when I shrieked her name. Thank you for everything you do @everymomcounts A photo posted by Gorsie Jeffries (@gorsie) on Apr 30, 2016 at 5:55pm PDT

Jared at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner ☆ 30.04.2016 (Credits to @theskimm) #jaredleto #WHCD A photo posted by We Are The Big Family, Echelon (@wtbfechelon) on Apr 30, 2016 at 5:54pm PDT

2 idiots found themselves at the White House Correspondents Dinner! Someone's been Loki'd. #whcd #nerdprom #tomhiddleston A photo posted by Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) on Apr 30, 2016 at 5:40pm PDT

Lovely to meet the very funny and charming @barackobama and the beautiful @michelleobama . Thank you for a lovely evening. Cannot wait to start working on your girls education program #whitehousecorrespondentdinner A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 30, 2016 at 8:48pm PDT

Another #WHCD @marcmena @antheaking @xclusiveartists @lelarose @hsternofficial A photo posted by Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) on Apr 30, 2016 at 11:19pm PDT

Starlets like @emrata gave Washington DC a run for its money last night at the #WHCD. Regram @vanityfair from inside their coveted party. A photo posted by Guest Of A Guest (@guestofaguest) on May 1, 2016 at 6:11am PDT

Thank you! #WHCD A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 1, 2016 at 4:48am PDT

It's always a lovely evening when @emmawatson stops by. 📸 by @justbish. #WHCD A photo posted by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Apr 30, 2016 at 10:53pm PDT

With the president @thefatjewish 😃😃😃😃 A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Apr 30, 2016 at 6:46pm PDT

Ready for #WHCD ... Follow me on snapchap gabunionwade ... That elevator reach tho 💥💥💥 A video posted by Gabrielle Union (@gabunion) on Apr 30, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

I met God tonight Morgan Freeman. So happy 😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃 A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Apr 30, 2016 at 8:33pm PDT

Getting ready earlier for #WHCD A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 30, 2016 at 6:34pm PDT

#TomHiddleston #DamianLewis #MichelleDockery #JaredLeto #WHCD #VanityFairParty A photo posted by HIDDLESTONGUE (@hiddlestongue) on May 1, 2016 at 5:18am PDT

#TomHiddleston #Helen Mirren #WHCD #VanityFairParty @vanityfair A photo posted by HIDDLESTONGUE (@hiddlestongue) on May 1, 2016 at 5:11am PDT