The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Washington, DC truly got the Hollywood treatment last night (and we're not just talking about the scenes from Scandal). Rather a flock of celebs and models took over the nation's capital to walk the carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner—the last hosted by President and Michelle Obama.
Though black dresses were king—Kendall Jenner, who attended for the first time, and Kerry Washington both opted for the dark shade—there were some bright fashion highlights as well. Namely, Emma Watson wowed in a dress over pants ensemble which featured a gorgeous floral print.
But rather than some of the wilder Instagram shots you might see from an awards show or after-party, celebs were in a political more respectful mindset. Jenner posted the photo above with the caption: "honored to be here #WHCD #RockTheVote."
See all the social media moments below!
#Repost @sarahslutsky with @repostapp. ・・・ Tonight, @EmmaWatson before the White House Correspondents Dinner, wearing a look lovingly crafted at the Osman studio. Preserving fine artisan craft, the poppies are hand drawn and painted by Osman and finished off with 3D hand embroidery (a feat completed over the course of 10 days by a talented team of 4!). "Through the whole of my life I have been inspired by strong confident women who make things happen. And now with the clothes I make for women, I want to help create that confidence and empowerment," says designer Osman @osmanstudio . #whitehousecorrespondentsdinner Hair: @therealdotti Makeup: @visapyyapy
Tonight I met one of my all time heroes, Adam Foss. Watch his TED Talk and be inspired and ignited -- the link is in my profile. In the meantime? He is an Assistant District Attorney in the Juvenile Division of Suffolk County, and has become a leading voice for compassion and innovation in criminal justice. He chose to alter his perspective to focus on assistance rather than typically incentivized outcomes, co-founding the Roxbury CHOICE Program, which is "a collaborative effort between defendants, the court, the probation department, and the D.A. to recast probation as a transformative experience rather than a punitive process." His perspective will IGNITE YOUR SOUL. Also, he tolerated my compete and utter justice obsessed fan girl moment with such grace, he deserves a gold star. #WHCD #WHCD2016
