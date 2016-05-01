The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the White House Correspondents' Dinner

May 01, 2016

Washington, DC truly got the Hollywood treatment last night (and we're not just talking about the scenes from Scandal). Rather a flock of celebs and models took over the nation's capital to walk the carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner—the last hosted by President and Michelle Obama

Though black dresses were king—Kendall Jenner, who attended for the first time, and Kerry Washington both opted for the dark shade—there were some bright fashion highlights as well. Namely, Emma Watson wowed in a dress over pants ensemble which featured a gorgeous floral print. 

But rather than some of the wilder Instagram shots you might see from an awards show or after-party, celebs were in a political more respectful mindset. Jenner posted the photo above with the caption: "honored to be here #WHCD #RockTheVote."

See all the social media moments below!

Pink lip. So hip 💄💋 #GettingWhiteHouseReady @christopheandjohny

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

Me and Joe. #whcd

A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Prepped and ready for it. #WHCD

A photo posted by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on

Headed to #nerdprom2016 🇺🇸 #whcd #joy

A photo posted by Michelle Dockery (@theladydockers) on

Just hanging 😱 #whcd @rockthevote

A photo posted by Kiki Burger (@keeekster) on

Fire #traceellisross #baddie #whcd

A photo posted by @the_foundation_ on

Jared at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner ☆ 30.04.2016 (Credits to @theskimm) #jaredleto #WHCD

A photo posted by We Are The Big Family, Echelon (@wtbfechelon) on

2 idiots found themselves at the White House Correspondents Dinner! Someone's been Loki'd. #whcd #nerdprom #tomhiddleston

A photo posted by Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) on

Another #WHCD @marcmena @antheaking @xclusiveartists @lelarose @hsternofficial

A photo posted by Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) on

Thank you! #WHCD

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

It's always a lovely evening when @emmawatson stops by. 📸 by @justbish. #WHCD

A photo posted by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on

Tonight I met one of my all time heroes, Adam Foss. Watch his TED Talk and be inspired and ignited -- the link is in my profile. In the meantime? He is an Assistant District Attorney in the Juvenile Division of Suffolk County, and has become a leading voice for compassion and innovation in criminal justice. He chose to alter his perspective to focus on assistance rather than typically incentivized outcomes, co-founding the Roxbury CHOICE Program, which is "a collaborative effort between defendants, the court, the probation department, and the D.A. to recast probation as a transformative experience rather than a punitive process." His perspective will IGNITE YOUR SOUL. Also, he tolerated my compete and utter justice obsessed fan girl moment with such grace, he deserves a gold star. #WHCD #WHCD2016

A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on

With the president @thefatjewish 😃😃😃😃

A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

Ready for #WHCD ... Follow me on snapchap gabunionwade ... That elevator reach tho 💥💥💥

A video posted by Gabrielle Union (@gabunion) on

I met God tonight Morgan Freeman. So happy 😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃

A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

Getting ready earlier for #WHCD

A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

#TomHiddleston #DamianLewis #MichelleDockery #JaredLeto #WHCD #VanityFairParty

A photo posted by HIDDLESTONGUE (@hiddlestongue) on

#TomHiddleston #Helen Mirren #WHCD #VanityFairParty @vanityfair

A photo posted by HIDDLESTONGUE (@hiddlestongue) on

"I have just two more words to say: Obama out." 🎤⬇️ #WHCD

A video posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on

