11 Celebrity Instagrams from the Front Rows at #NYFW

New York City has been abuzz for the past four days as countless designers have showcased their latest collections during New York Fashion Week, and while the industry has been busily attending shows, so has some of Hollywood's most stylish. AnnaSophia Robb, Carrie Underwood, Jamie Chung, and many more have been spotted in the front row taking in the collections, and like the rest of us they have been actively sharing their favorite moments on Instagram. From a cute selfie from Robb and Underwood to a backstage shot of Chung and the designers of Cushnie et Ochs, click through the gallery to see the 11 celebrity fashion week 'grams that had us double-tapping this weekend.
