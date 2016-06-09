11 Celebrities Who Had Kids Before Getting Married

Matthew and Camila have three children together — two out of three of whom were born before their parents put a ring on it. The couple got engaged in 2011 (one year after the birth of their daughter), and made it official in 2012. “I had to get to the point where I saw it as more than just the thing to do,” McConaughey told GQ. “I wanted to really want to. You know, I didn’t want it to be a destination; the fun is that we’re on the adventure together. And look, some of it had to do with her putting it on me. It took her going, ‘C’mon, Big Boy, Mr. Easygoing-We’ll-Get-to-It-When-We-Get-to-It. Either s— or get off the pot.’”