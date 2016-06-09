11 Celebrities Who Had Kids Before Getting Married

Tony Barson/FilmMagic
Carriage > marriage.
Things we learned in kindergarten: first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage. Cute, but sometimes carriage comes before marriage, and there's simply nothing wrong with that — especially if you and your partner are in a happy relationship. Just ask these celebrity couples, all of whom welcomed little ones into the world before walking down the aisle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement