9 Hilarious Photos of Celebrities Getting Caught in the Rain

Splash News
Olivia Bahou
Sep 20, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Celebrities often seem to live storybook lives. They have personal assistants, umbrella carriers, and even hot bodyguards tending to their every need, making us endlessly jealous of their day job and the perks that come with it. But in case you needed a little reminder, even the hottest celeb isn’t immune to getting caught in a downpour.

For proof, check Hailey Baldwin (above), whose leather purse will never be the same after being caught what looks like a monsoon. And she isn’t the only one whose god-like status was challenged by Mother Nature.

VIDEO: The Lavish Lifestyle of the Kardashian Kids

Keep scrolling for low-key hilarious photos of celebs looking none too pleased to be caught umbrella-less in a storm.

1 of 8 James Devaney/GC Images

Selena Gomez

Advertisement
2 of 8 Splash News

Hugh Jackman

3 of 8 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Jennifer Garner

Advertisement
4 of 8 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Ben Affleck

Advertisement
5 of 8 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Alyson Hannigan

Advertisement
6 of 8 Getty

Suki Waterhouse

Advertisement
7 of 8 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Reese Witherspoon

Advertisement
8 of 8

Brad Goreski

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!