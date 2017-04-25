See How Much These Celebs’ Instagrams Have Changed Since Their Very First Post

blakelively/Instagram
Olivia Bahou
Apr 25, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

After years of practice, celebs like Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Blake Lively have perfected their Instagram game, creating perfectly curated feeds that have an almost instantly recognizable vibe. But when they first stepped on the scene, their Instas looked very different.

Back when these stars joined Instagram, the Toaster filter was the hottest thing since, well, sliced bread. And don’t even get me started on those tacky photo borders. Even A-list stars aren’t immune to making some social media faux pas.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Is Taking a Break from Social Media

That’s why we did a deep dive on 22 celebrities’ Instagram accounts to find their very first pic—or at least the oldest one that they haven’t deleted. Don’t even pretend like you haven’t at least thought about erasing those embarrassing Facebook photos from junior high or high school.

Keep scrolling to see their vintage pictures in contrast to their recent feeds, and try to contain your laughter. These stars might not have had an awkward phase, but at least the glow-up is real when it comes to their Instagram game.

1 of 22 beyonce/Instagram (2)

Beyoncé

Bey's first Instagram post was a political statement.

Advertisement
2 of 22 selenagomez/Instagram (2)

Selena Gomez

Gomez looks SO YOUNG in this video, her oldest Instagram post.

3 of 22 arianagrande/Instagram (2)

Ariana Grande

#TBT to Grande's red hair.

Advertisement
4 of 22 britneyspears/Instagram (2)

Britney Spears

Proof Spears has always had a killer bod.

Advertisement
5 of 22 kyliejenner/Instagram (2)

Kylie Jenner

Boy has King Kylie's social media presence come along way since her first 'gram.

Advertisement
6 of 22 taylorswift/Instagram (2)

Taylor Swift

Before Swift's Instagram was full of photos of her girl squad, it started with this "lovely" photo of her grandmother.

Advertisement
7 of 22 kimkardashian/Instagram (2)

Kim Kardashian West

Ms. Kardashian West's first photo couldn't be more on brand.

Advertisement
8 of 22 kendalljenner/Instagram (2)

Kendall Jenner

Jenner's first post was so 2011: a heavily-filtered photo of Disneyland.

Advertisement
9 of 22 gigihadid/Instagram (2)

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid looks so young in her first Insta with mom Yolanda.

Advertisement
10 of 22 bellahadid/Instagram (2)

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's "socks" Instagram is a far cry from her bikini 'grams of late.

Advertisement
11 of 22 blakelively/Instagram (2)

Blake Lively

Lively's first crack at social media is refreshingly unfiltered. 

Advertisement
12 of 22 emrata/Instagram (2)

Emily Ratajkowski

The queen of bikini photos actually began her Instagram from behind the camera.

Advertisement
13 of 22 chrissyteigen/Instagram (2)

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen started "officially Instagramming" with this sweet photo of her man.

Advertisement
14 of 22 ladygaga/Instagram (2)

Lady Gaga

Gaga is platinum blonde and refreshingly makeup-free in her oldest post on the app.

Advertisement
15 of 22 reesewitherspoon/Instagram (2)

Reese Witherspoon

Four years later, Witherspoon still loves celebrating her momma.

Advertisement
16 of 22 justintimberlake/Instagram (2)

Justin Timberlake

In Timberlake's first Insta, he was off to the Grammys. Nowadays he's spending a lot of time in the studio.

Advertisement
17 of 22 sofiavergara/Instagram (2)

Sofía Vergara

Vergara kicked off her Instagram with a cute photo of her Modern Family co-star.

Advertisement
18 of 22 davidbeckham/Instagram (2)

David Beckham

"It’s great to finally be on Instagram," Beckham captioned this shirtless selfie back in 2015.

Advertisement
19 of 22 prattprattpratt/Instagram (2)

Chris Pratt

Proof Pratt's Instagram game has always been hilarious.

Advertisement
20 of 22 justinbieber/Instagram (2)

Justin Bieber

Think Justin Bieber's Instagram is a mystery now? It was even more confusing when he first started out.

Advertisement
21 of 22 sarahjessicaparker/Instagram (2)

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City alum kicked off her account four years ago with this artsy 'gram.

Advertisement
22 of 22 harrystyles/Instagram (2)

Harry Styles

Styles's "deerstagram" is so 2012.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!