Celebrities' Favorite Hotels In the World

Sasha Alexander - Son Brull Boutique Hotel & Spa in Mallorca

"It's such a secret, it's so good," admits Alexander. "It was an old monastery and was converted into a 32 bedroom boutique hotel, and it's like having your own villa. It's in a vineyard with tennis and a pool, and it's one of the most romantic, special places I've ever been. Each room is totally different and unique, it's great."