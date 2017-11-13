5 Celebrities Who Don't Believe in Faking Orgasms

Fake it til you make it, right? At least in the bedroom, that mantra doesn't apply—especially for these five celebrities. Though they're skilled actors on-screen, in real life, reaching climax is one area where they're not willing to compromise.

And you know what? We totally agree. Taking charge of what tickles your fancy, whatever that may be, is a necessary step in your sexual journey to figuring out what you do and don't like. Real talk: the only time an orgasm should ever be faked is if you're using that now-infamous NARS blush of the same name.

Here, these five stars get detailed on why you should never ever fake the big O.

