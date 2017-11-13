5 Celebrities Who Don't Believe in Faking Orgasms

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 13, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Fake it til you make it, right? At least in the bedroom, that mantra doesn't apply—especially for these five celebrities. Though they're skilled actors on-screen, in real life, reaching climax is one area where they're not willing to compromise.

And you know what? We totally agree. Taking charge of what tickles your fancy, whatever that may be, is a necessary step in your sexual journey to figuring out what you do and don't like. Real talk: the only time an orgasm should ever be faked is if you're using that now-infamous NARS blush of the same name. 

Here, these five stars get detailed on why you should never ever fake the big O.

1 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Cameron Diaz

Years ago, the star told InStyle that you should never, ever fake it when trying to tap into your inner sex goddess. "You have to really enjoy [being sexy]. Not fake anything," she told us. "Sexy is being in the moment, whether that means being coy or coming on hard. Faking is always lame and it never comes across the way you want it to."

2 of 5 Paul Morigi/WireImage

Margaret Cho

Like many of us, Margaret Cho has faked an orgasm before, but it's something she won't ever do again. "It's hard to go back and correct that. I don't bother with that anymore," she wrote on her website. "I never fake it, and I am sure sometimes people would wish that I did, but I don't care."

3 of 5 Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Emma Watson

In a conversation with Gloria Steinem, Watson shared her experience studying up on sexual research on OMGyes.com, a website devoted to different ways women can learn to find pleasure. So Hermione of her, right?

"It's based on research, which is a complete study on female sexuality. It's a pretty cool website, I wish it had been around longer," she said. "Definitely check it out. It's an expensive subscription, but it's worth it."

4 of 5 Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall

As Samantha in Sex and the City, Cattrall's on-screen persona would never fake an orgasm, and she won't either. Fun fact, she penned an entire book dedicated to the topic.

"I believe that a man should know how to make a woman experience orgasm until she is truly satisfied," the star wrote in her book Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm

5 of 5 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Amy Poehler

In Yes Please, Poehler was firm in her stance in not faking it. "Try not to fake it: I know you are tired/nervous/eager to please/unsure of how to get there. Just remember to allow yourself real pleasure and not worry about how long it takes," she wrote. "God punished us with the gift of being able to fake it. Show God who the real boss is by getting off and getting yours." Amen to that, sister.

