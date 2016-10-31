13 Celebrities Who Are Emotionally Invested in the World Series

For most of us, the World Series is the time of the year when your S.O. forces you to watch baseball for what feels like a week straight while you get totally behind on The Voice. Unless you live in near Chicago or Cleveland, it can be hard to truly get into the Fall Classic, no matter how many times you’re told about the 108-year drought.

But for these celebrities, the 2016 World Series is like the Holy Grail of baseball. Whether they’re rooting for the Chicago Cubs or the Cleveland Indians, they’ve invested their whole heart in the game, sometimes even flying across the country to watch the action unfold in front of their eyes.

Cubs fans like Lady Gaga, Bill Murray, and Vince Vaughn have thrown out the first pitch or sung “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the best-of-seven series, while America’s dad Tom Hanks has rallied Indians fans with a battle call: “Go Tribe!”

VIDEO: Prince Harry Shows Off His Sporty Side

Keep scrolling for 13 celebrity Cubs and Indians fans who are—no doubt—emotionally invested in the outcome of the 2016 World Series.