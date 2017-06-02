9 Times Celebrities Crushed It as Wonder Woman

Getty
Claire Stern
Jun 02, 2017

As far as female superheroes go, it doesn't get more badass than Wonder Woman. The iconic DC comic book character, who also goes by Diana Prince, is not only a skilled fighter with telepathic powers—she's a born leader. In fact, while creating the character, psychologist William Moulton Marston was primarily influenced by early suffragists and feminists, specifically his distant relative, birth control activist Margaret Sanger. So it comes as no surprise that celebrities would pay their respects by dressing up in her likeness time and time again. 

VIDEO: The Box Office Numbers of Female Superheroes

Here, nine occasions when stars sported a Wonder Woman costume on-screen and IRL.

1 of 9 MTV

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR

Gellar and Jack Black memorably opened the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards with a hilarious spoof of Spider-Man and Wonder Woman, including the oft-parodied upside-down kiss. 

2 of 9 FOX

RACHEL BILSON

In a very memorable episode of The O.C., Bilson makes all of Seth Cohen's boyhood dreams come true when she surprises him in a Wonder Woman costume for Chrismukkah.

3 of 9 Columbia Pictures

GERI HALLIWELL

Halliwell dresses up as Wonder Woman (and Marilyn Monroe and Sporty Spice) in one of Spice World's iconic montages.

4 of 9 CBS

KALEY CUOCO

Cuoco dons a wig to attend a New Year's Eve party as Wonder Woman—alongside the rest of the Justice League—in an episode of The Big Bang Theory.

5 of 9 FOX

LAURA PREPON

Prepon played the Wonder Woman to Topher Grace's Clark Kent in That '70s Show.

6 of 9 Getty

KIM KARDASHIAN

Back in 2008, a then-28-year-old Kardashian dressed as Wonder Woman to host a Halloween party at the Stone Rose Lounge in Beverly Hills, Calif.

7 of 9 krisjenner/Twitter

KRIS JENNER

Never one to be upstaged by her daughter, the Kardashian matriarch went as Wonder Woman for Halloween in 2012.

8 of 9 kourtneykardash/Instagram

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Taking a cue from mom and sis, Kourtney Kardashian led her squad of superheroes (and North, as a unicorn) for Halloween in 2015. 

9 of 9 Gregg DeGuire/Getty

OLIVIA MUNN

It's no small secret that Olivia Munn loves Wonder Woman (the self-professed comic book nerd even wrote a book called Suck It, Wonder Woman!: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek). To make her fandom expressly clear, the actress went as Wonder Woman to the Comic-Con convention in San Diego, Calif. back in 2009.

