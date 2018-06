You Won't Believe How Much These Celebrities Look Alike

If you've ever heard you look like a celebrity, you know how fun (and flattering) it can be to have a famous doppelgänger. Well, the same goes for celebrities. Seriously, there are quite a few pairs of well-known faces, like Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland (above), that take #twinning to a whole 'nother level. So, we're celebrating National Look Alike Day (April 20) by rounding up 23 more sets of stars with, well, eerily similar faces. Keep scrolling to see more celebrity look-a-likes and prepare to do some double takes.

