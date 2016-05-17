You Won't Believe How Many Celebs Got Married in Non-White Wedding Dresses

Twitter/@shenaegrimes

It’s a nice day for a… red wedding?

Lindsay Dreyer
May 17, 2016 @ 8:15 am

Believe it or not, white hasn’t always been the go-to color for wedding dresses — in fact, most women wore red gowns before Queen Victoria unknowingly set a trend that would endure for the next few centuries. Who knew, right? Of course, the color white came to symbolize purity and innocence — two essential qualities for all eligible bachelorettes. While ideas about love and marriage have since evolved, the white wedding dress remains largely unchanged. According to the New York Times, colored dresses only accounted for 4-5 percent of sales at David’s Bridal in 2014.

Still, non-white dresses are doubling in sales every year — and your fave celebs are jumping on the trend, too. From Gwen Stefani to Sarah Jessica Parker, so many stars have deliberately eschewed traditional white, opting for colors like pink, yellow, and even black. And let's not forget about the ultimate trendsetter, Elizabeth Taylor, who pretty much wore every color of the rainbow for her multiple weddings. 

Scroll down to see which other celebs have rocked non-traditional dresses through the years and feel free to gawk — these ladies look white hot.

1 of 13 Landov

Keira Knightley in Chanel

The Groom: James Righton
Year: 2013

2 of 13 Thomas Rabsch/WireImage

Gwen Stefani in John Galliano for Christian Dior

The Groom: Gavin Rossdale
Year: 2002

3 of 13 Leo Sorel/Retna Ltd.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Giambattista Valli

The Groom: Matthew Broderick
Year: 1997

4 of 13 Instagram/@normancook

Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang

The Groom: Ryan Sweeting
Year: 2013

5 of 13 Twitter/@shenaegrimes

Shenae Grimes in Vera Wang

The Groom: Josh Beech
Year: 2013

6 of 13 Fred Mott/Evening Standard

Elizabeth Taylor in Helen Rose

The groom: Michael Wilding
Year: 1952

7 of 13 SNAP/REX

Elizabeth Taylor

The groom: Eddie Fischer
Year: 1959

8 of 13 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor in Irene Sharaff

The groom: Richard Burton 
Year: 1964

9 of 13 Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor in Gina Fratini

The groom: Richard Burton (again)
Year: 1975

10 of 13 VISAGES

Elizabeth Taylor in Valentino

The groom: Larry Fortensky
Year: 1991

11 of 13 Instagram/@msalisonpill

Alison Pill

The groom: Joshua Leonard 
Year: 2015

12 of 13 Instagram/@questlove

Amber Tamblyn

The groom: David Cross
Year: 2012

13 of 13 James Devaney/WireImage

Julianne Moore in Prada

The groom: Bart Freundlich
Year: 2003

