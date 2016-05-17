You Won't Believe How Many Celebs Got Married in Non-White Wedding Dresses

Believe it or not, white hasn’t always been the go-to color for wedding dresses — in fact, most women wore red gowns before Queen Victoria unknowingly set a trend that would endure for the next few centuries. Who knew, right? Of course, the color white came to symbolize purity and innocence — two essential qualities for all eligible bachelorettes. While ideas about love and marriage have since evolved, the white wedding dress remains largely unchanged. According to the New York Times, colored dresses only accounted for 4-5 percent of sales at David’s Bridal in 2014.

Still, non-white dresses are doubling in sales every year — and your fave celebs are jumping on the trend, too. From Gwen Stefani to Sarah Jessica Parker, so many stars have deliberately eschewed traditional white, opting for colors like pink, yellow, and even black. And let's not forget about the ultimate trendsetter, Elizabeth Taylor, who pretty much wore every color of the rainbow for her multiple weddings.

Scroll down to see which other celebs have rocked non-traditional dresses through the years and feel free to gawk — these ladies look white hot.