These 12 Celebrities Aren't Afraid to Channel Their Inner Cowgirl

Lady Gaga is the latest celeb to embrace the cowgirl trend. The Joanne singer showed off her Western style at the airport (because where else?), rocking a set of paint-splattered jeans and a knot-front button-up, both with pink star-shaped patches reading “Joanne” (the most convenient form of self-promotion). Gaga upped the cowgirl ante with a set of silver Western-style boots and her go-to pink brimmed hat.

The singer’s airport style is pretty unpredictable, but the cowgirl trend is a classic celebrity mainstay. Throughout the years, wide-brimmed hats and cowboy boots have been the ultimate wildcard style statement.

From Southern belles (Reese Witherspoon!) to British royalty (Kate Middleton!), everyone loves a good riff on classic western attire.

Scroll through the photos below to see your favorite stars rock the trend. Allow these stylish celebs to inspire you—and then go out, buy that rustic set of cowboy boots. You deserve it.

1 of 12 George Pimentel/WireImage

KATE MIDDLETON

Duchess Kate and the royal hubs adopted the Western style while on a trip to Calgary. For a similar wide-brimmed hat, shop here

2 of 12 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

JESSICA SIMPSON

Jessica Simpson accessorized her Wild West look with a gold waist belt and a matching pup.

3 of 12 Gareth Cattermole/Getty

PARIS HILTON

Our reaction to the heiress's Southern style? THAT'S HOT.

4 of 12 Steven Henry/Getty

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY

The supermodel is the ultimate cowgirl in this Western ensemble paired with turquoise accessories. Cop Christie's traditional boot style here

5 of 12 Frazer Harrison/ACM2009/Getty

TAYLOR SWIFT

T-Swift's '09 aesthetic was incomplete without a set of unique cowboy boots. We think the "You Belong with Me" crooner would've loved these babies.

6 of 12 Simon James/FilmMagic

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

The country star is a fan of the classic cowboy boot. May we suggest these traditional kicks, Carrie?

7 of 12 Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

ANNA CAMP

We must say, the newlywed's cowgirl flair is truly pitch perfect. 

8 of 12 Joshua Blanchard/Getty

BELLA THORNE

Where's the lasso, Bella?

9 of 12 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

You'd make John Wayne proud, Alessandra. For a modern twist on the model's look, swap the traditional kicks for a buckle-laden set of booties, like these

10 of 12 Getty

Destiny's Child

Embrace your inner child of destiny with a set of metallic cowgirl boots

11 of 12 C Flanigan/FilmMagic

KATY PERRY

The singer brought her signature flair to the trend with a set of pink cow-print Western boots.

12 of 12 Runway Manhattan/Bauer-Griffin

REESE WITHERSPOON

The actress rocks Western booties like no other. Next time she walks the line, we'd like to see her in these

