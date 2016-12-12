These 12 Celebrities Aren't Afraid to Channel Their Inner Cowgirl

Lady Gaga is the latest celeb to embrace the cowgirl trend. The Joanne singer showed off her Western style at the airport (because where else?), rocking a set of paint-splattered jeans and a knot-front button-up, both with pink star-shaped patches reading “Joanne” (the most convenient form of self-promotion). Gaga upped the cowgirl ante with a set of silver Western-style boots and her go-to pink brimmed hat.

The singer’s airport style is pretty unpredictable, but the cowgirl trend is a classic celebrity mainstay. Throughout the years, wide-brimmed hats and cowboy boots have been the ultimate wildcard style statement.

From Southern belles (Reese Witherspoon!) to British royalty (Kate Middleton!), everyone loves a good riff on classic western attire.

Scroll through the photos below to see your favorite stars rock the trend. Allow these stylish celebs to inspire you—and then go out, buy that rustic set of cowboy boots. You deserve it.