16 Celebrities Who Went Full Belle on the Red Carpet

Jason Merritt/Getty; Alamy
Olivia Bahou
Mar 14, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Beauty and the Beast's appeal is spilling over from the screen to the fashion world, and the proof is on the red carpet. Belle's off-the-shoulder, tiered ball gown is surprisingly on-trend, with everyone from Hollywood sweetheart Alicia Vikander to music superstar Rihanna channeling the Disney princess.

Whether they were dressing up for an award show, movie premiere, or even a modern-day ball, these stars updated the timeless style for their own stand-out moment on the red carpet, with help from some gorgeous jewels, sky-high stilettos, and glam squads. After all, Belle's animated wardrobe was the original celebrity stylist.

VIDEO: Beauty and the Beast Official U.S. Trailer

 

Keep scrolling for 16 celebrities who took a style cue from Belle when they got dressed for the red carpet. From canary yellow hues to tiered gowns and shoulder-baring silhouettes, these stars wore their love for the fierce princess on their sleeves—er, skirts.

1 of 16 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Emma Watson

While Watson wasn't technically on a red carpet, the Beauty and the Beast star herself channeling Belle in a Dior Haute Couture cowl-neck gown is too meta to ignore.

2 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Leslie Mann

Mann's strapless, tiered dress at the 2017 Academy Awards was straight out of a fairytale.

3 of 16 Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Isla Fisher

Fisher's Vanity Fair after-party dress was giving us major princess vibes.

4 of 16 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

Katie Holmes

This ruffled, off-the-shoulder silhouette and full skirt couldn't look more like Belle's.

5 of 16 Andreas Rentz/Getty

Franziska Knuppe

This sweetheart neckline and fitted corset makes Knuppe look like a princess IRL.

6 of 16 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Anna Faris

This canary yellow hue screams Beauty and the Beast.

7 of 16 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

Rihanna

RiRi was giving regal vibes at the 2015 Met Gala.

8 of 16 Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Lea Seydoux

In 2017, Belle would totally be wearing cutouts.

9 of 16 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Kirsten Dunst

Embellished train and cold-shoulder neckline? Belle would be proud.

10 of 16 Jason Merritt/WireImage

Julianne Moore

Long sleeves and a pleated skirt bring this ball gown up to modern day.

11 of 16 Getty

Bryce Dallas Howard

Howard's floral embellishments make this yellow gown into a girly girl's dream.

12 of 16 Ethan Miller/Getty

Alicia Vikander

Vikander's bubbly high-low hemline gave a whole new dimension to her Oscar dress.

13 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty

Serayah McNeill

McNeill's bright yellow hue would make the princess proud.

14 of 16 Mike Coppola/Getty

Nina Dobrev

While this dress isn't yellow, the sheer-illusion neckline and embellished bodice are too good not to make the list.

15 of 16 NCP/Star Max/Getty

Olivia Palermo

The style star's A-symmetrical dress and cap sleeves are fit for a modern-day princess.

16 of 16 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Salma Hayek

Hayek's caped yellow gown and luxe velvet belt at the SAG Awards looked positively royal.

