16 Celebrities Who Went Full Belle on the Red Carpet

Beauty and the Beast's appeal is spilling over from the screen to the fashion world, and the proof is on the red carpet. Belle's off-the-shoulder, tiered ball gown is surprisingly on-trend, with everyone from Hollywood sweetheart Alicia Vikander to music superstar Rihanna channeling the Disney princess.

Whether they were dressing up for an award show, movie premiere, or even a modern-day ball, these stars updated the timeless style for their own stand-out moment on the red carpet, with help from some gorgeous jewels, sky-high stilettos, and glam squads. After all, Belle's animated wardrobe was the original celebrity stylist.

VIDEO: Beauty and the Beast Official U.S. Trailer

Keep scrolling for 16 celebrities who took a style cue from Belle when they got dressed for the red carpet. From canary yellow hues to tiered gowns and shoulder-baring silhouettes, these stars wore their love for the fierce princess on their sleeves—er, skirts.