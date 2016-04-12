This Is How Stars Like Jacob Tremblay Celebrated National Pet Day

It's National Pet Day! The unofficial holiday gave social media lovers and stars like Jacob Tremblay, Kristin Davis, and more the perfect opportunity to show off photos of their adorable pets—and we can't stop swooning over them.

Take, for instance, the Room star, whose parents posted a video on his Instagram page of him filming his precious new puppy, Rey Tremblay, who is fascinated by his mirror image. "Playing with Rey #NationalPetDay #ReyTremblay #sheisthecutest," they captioned the clip. In it, Jacob giggles non-stop as the puppy barks at the mirror and licks it.

Playing with Rey #NationalPetDay #ReyTremblay #sheisthecutest A video posted by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on Apr 11, 2016 at 11:22am PDT

That was just the beginning of the cuteness in the pet-filled photos and videos posted Monday. Fast and Furious actress Gal Gadot also melted hearts with an Instagram snap of herself cuddling her pup. "#nationalpetday #petlover #doglover #mydoglola," she captioned the shot.

Lola 🐶 ❤ #nationalpetday #petlover #doglover #mydoglola A photo posted by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Apr 11, 2016 at 11:18am PDT

Meanwhile, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis also got in on the fun, sharing a video of her dog taking a nap. "#nationalpetday Turn up ur sound for the [insert emoji: zzz zzz zzz] #ilovemydog #adoptdontshop #dogsofinstagram," she captioned the clip. In it, you can hear the dog snoring.

#nationalpetday Turn up ur sound for the 💤💤💤 #ilovemydog #adoptdontshop #dogsofinstagram A video posted by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis) on Apr 11, 2016 at 9:14am PDT

Speaking of naps, Ashley Tisdale also posted her pup relaxing on a comfy blanket. "I love her. #Maui #happynationalpetday," she captioned the snap.

I love her. #Maui #happynationalpetday A photo posted by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Apr 11, 2016 at 10:36am PDT

And what National Pet Day would be complete without a post from Grumpy Cat, whose parents posted a photo of her with no caption. While she didn't voice her opinion about the holiday, she was particularly annoyed by National Siblings Day on Sunday, captioning a shot of herself scowling with her bro. "#NationalSiblingsDay? Sounds AWFUL. Pokey and I will be sleeping," it read.

Can't win them all.