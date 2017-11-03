All of These Celebrities Left Their Bras at Home for the Day

If you're wondering what new trend to try, you might want to take a cue from Hollywood and adopt the latest A-list fashion favorite—going braless.

Yes, you read that correctly. Street style stars and celebrities alike have been leaving their bras at home, and fashion feels just like a '90s episode of Friends again.

The look started popping up more and more as the weather warmed up, but now it's a full blown trend. Scroll through some of our favorite braless looks that have graced the red carpets, sidewalks, and runways so far this season, and try to pick just one favorite.

