How to Bundle Up for the Cold Weather à La Gigi, Kendall & More

Hadid was spotted keeping warm in New York City, donning a black-and-white striped coat from Victoria Beckham over a pair of black jeans, black sunnies from Karen Walker, Freda Salvador booties, and a thick, ivory sweater featuring a high turtleneck that not only protected her neck from the N.Y.C. chill but half of her face as well (get a similar sweater from Revolve). She's definitely rocking a Hamburglar-meets-surgeon vibe, thanks to the coat's stripes combined with the turtleneck pulled up over her face like a hospital mask.