Here's Where Celebrities Will Be Studying This Fall

With the first day of classes just around the corner, even celebrities are busy making their school supply lists and finding the perfect outfit to start the year off right. College freshmen like Malia Obama and Brooklyn Beckham are preparing to take on the challenges of university, while other seasoned students including Maya Thurman-Hawke and Amandla Stenberg are rising through the ranks as upperclassmen. In the spring, seniors like Lourdes Leon and Johnny Lowe will have much to celebrate as they toss their caps with the Class of 2018.

And they're not the only ones hitting the books. Here's where 14 star students will be going to school this fall.

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker Was Every Mom On Her Son's First Day Of School

You might just brush shoulders with them around campus.