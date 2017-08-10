Here's Where Celebrities Will Be Studying This Fall

With the first day of classes just around the corner, even celebrities are busy making their school supply lists and finding the perfect outfit to start the year off right. College freshmen like Malia Obama and Brooklyn Beckham are preparing to take on the challenges of university, while other seasoned students including Maya Thurman-Hawke and Amandla Stenberg are rising through the ranks as upperclassmen. In the spring, seniors like Lourdes Leon and Johnny Lowe will have much to celebrate as they toss their caps with the Class of 2018.

And they're not the only ones hitting the books. Here's where 14 star students will be going to school this fall.

You might just brush shoulders with them around campus. 

Malia Obama

The daughter of former POTUS & FLOTUS Barack and Michele Obama, will be a freshman at Harvard University.

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star had to postpone her studies in 2016 due to her production schedule, but she will be a rising freshman at UCLA this semester.

Talita Von Furstenberg

The granddaughter of Diane Von Furstenberg will be starting her freshman year at Georgetown University.

Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham's son begins his freshman year at Parsons The New School for Design this fall.

Sailor Brinkley Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter is a rising sophomore at Parsons The New School for Design.

Madison Pettis

The star of Disney Channel's The Game Plan, will be a sophomore at NYU's Tisch School of The Arts.

Maya Thurman-Hawke

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter will be a sophomore at Juilliard this fall.

Amandla Stenberg

 The former Hunger Games actress will pursue her passion for filmmaking during her sophomore year at NYU.

Karlie Kloss

The supermodel and activist is enrolled in NYU's Gallatin School of Independent Study, which allows her to take classes in between photo shoots and fashion shows around the world.

Cordell Broadus

Snoop Dogg's son will continue his studies as a junior at UCLA this year.

Hailie Jade Scott

Eminem's daughter will complete her studies at University of Michigan as a senior this year.

Lourdes Leon

Madonna's daughter is a rising senior at University of Michigan.

Johnny Lowe

Rob Lowe's son will be a senior at Stanford University.

Yara Shahidi

Last but not least, actress Yara Shahidi will take a gap year before starting her studies at Harvard University in 2018.

