Celebrities are Obsessed With This Madewell Tee—Here's Why

jamiejchung/instagram
Janelle Grodsky
Jul 22, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

On our hourly scrolls through Instagram, we've noticed a few of our favorite celebrities wearing the same Madewell tee. The shirt, which reads "Long Live the Beach," is not only a great addition to any summer wardrobe (how cute is that embroidery?), it's also part of the brand's collaboration with Surfrider Foundation, which aims to clean and preserve beaches across the country.

Stars like Jamie Chung, Brie Larson, Lea Michele, and more are sporting #LongLivetheBeach to raise awareness about Surfrider's mission. The foundation picks up 100,000 pounds of trash annually from their coastal cleanups—can you believe that?

Shop the organic cotton tee ($45) on madewell.com.

Looking for more ways to support? The capsule also includes a straw tote ($49; madewell.com) and two pairs of sunglasses ($65; madewell.com).

BRIE LARSON

SELMA BLAIR

CAMILLA BELLE

Clothes with a cause 🏄‍♀️ #longlivethebeach @surfrider

A post shared by Camilla Belle (@camillabelle) on

ALISON BRIE

LEA MICHELE

Long live the beach!! 🌊✌🏻

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

JAMIE CHUNG

Thank you @madewell and @surfrider for your efforts in keeping our beaches and ocean clean! #longlivethebeach

A post shared by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on

KRYSTEN RITTER

Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend #longlivethebeach thanks for my cute tee @madewell @surfrider 🤗🤗🤗🔥🔥

A post shared by Krysten Ritter (@therealkrystenritter) on

JUDY GREER

JOANNE FROGGATT

@surfrider @madewell #longlivethebeach ❤️

A post shared by Joanne Froggatt (@jofroggatt) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!