Celebrities are Obsessed With This Madewell Tee—Here's Why

On our hourly scrolls through Instagram, we've noticed a few of our favorite celebrities wearing the same Madewell tee. The shirt, which reads "Long Live the Beach," is not only a great addition to any summer wardrobe (how cute is that embroidery?), it's also part of the brand's collaboration with Surfrider Foundation, which aims to clean and preserve beaches across the country.

Stars like Jamie Chung, Brie Larson, Lea Michele, and more are sporting #LongLivetheBeach to raise awareness about Surfrider's mission. The foundation picks up 100,000 pounds of trash annually from their coastal cleanups—can you believe that?

Shop the organic cotton tee ($45) on madewell.com.

Looking for more ways to support? The capsule also includes a straw tote ($49; madewell.com) and two pairs of sunglasses ($65; madewell.com).

