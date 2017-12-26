10 Celebrities Who Revealed Major Health Issues in 2017

2017 was a tough year for some of our favorite celebrities who revealed secret battles with scary diagnoses. From Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who spoke candidly about her breast cancer battle, to Selena Gomez, who thanked best friend Francia Raisa for donating the kidney that saved her life after complications from Lupus, these stars have had a trying year—and come out even stronger, giving hope to others struggling with the same issues.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Had to Have a Second Surgery After Complications from Her Kidney Transplant

Lady Gaga is one of many celebs to finally find a name for their problem. After postponing her tour due to chronic pain, the singer revealed that she’s been battling fibromyalgia, opening up the conversation for others with chronic illnesses.

Keep scrolling for 10 stars who were brave enough to speak up about their health problems, diagnoses, and surgeries in 2017.