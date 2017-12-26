10 Celebrities Who Revealed Major Health Issues in 2017

Olivia Bahou
Dec 26, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

2017 was a tough year for some of our favorite celebrities who revealed secret battles with scary diagnoses. From Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who spoke candidly about her breast cancer battle, to Selena Gomez, who thanked best friend Francia Raisa for donating the kidney that saved her life after complications from Lupus, these stars have had a trying year—and come out even stronger, giving hope to others struggling with the same issues. 

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Had to Have a Second Surgery After Complications from Her Kidney Transplant

Lady Gaga is one of many celebs to finally find a name for their problem. After postponing her tour due to chronic pain, the singer revealed that she’s been battling fibromyalgia, opening up the conversation for others with chronic illnesses.

Keep scrolling for 10 stars who were brave enough to speak up about their health problems, diagnoses, and surgeries in 2017.

1 of 10 David Crotty/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep star revealed in September that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. “One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the Seinfeld alum began her heartbreaking message.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Veep later paused production while the actress went through treatment.

2 of 10 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

After pausing her Joanne World Tour because of chronic pain, Gaga revealed that she has been fighting fibromyalgia. “I wish to help raise awareness and connect people who have it,” she wrote on Twitter. “I am praying that more and more people come forward and we can all share what helps/hurts so we can help each other.”

3 of 10 Matt Crossick - PA Images/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

After previously opening up about her lupus diagnosis, Gomez revealed in September 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant over the summer. "I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” Gomez wrote, including that her friend Francia Raisa had donated her kidney to save the singer’s life.

4 of 10 Barry King/Getty Images

Melanie Griffith

While speaking on a Women’s Brain Health Initiative panel this fall, the actress revealed that she was diagnosed with epilepsy back in 2011 after experiencing seizures while aboard a yacht in Cannes, France.

"I had two seizures, one they took me off the boat. I had this major grand mal seizure, and they took me to the hospital in Cannes and then brought me back to the boat. And then I had another seizure and I went back. They did the EEG and started to look at it seriously. When I came back [to the United States], I was diagnosed with epilepsy,” she said.

5 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sasha Pieterse

The Pretty Little Liars star opened up about the condition that caused her weight gain. "I gained 70-ish pounds over two years," Pieterse said. "It was really, really hurtful the way people reacted. They were saying stuff like, 'She's pregnant.' 'You're fat.' They were angry, they were mad that I look like this. It was one of the hardest things I've ever been through."

Pieterse has polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder that is common among young women. "Finally, I knew what this was happening to me," she said.

6 of 10 J. Kempin/Getty Images

Kate Walsh

The Grey’s Anatomy star revealed that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor the size of a lemon, which she had removed in 2015.

“The words ‘brain tumor’ were never in my zeitgeist,” she explained. “I went in for the MRI, and you know it’s serious when they don’t even wait, they’re like ‘hey, the radiologist wants to see you.’ And she starts to say, ‘Well, it looks like you have a very sizable brain tumor’—and I just left my body. My assistant had driven me there, and I had to go get her so that she could take notes, because I was gone. It was never anything I would have imagined.”

7 of 10 Bravo/Getty Images

John Mayer

The singer was hospitalized in December 2017 for an emergency appendectomy. “John Mayer is recovering from the emergency appendectomy he underwent yesterday and is in good spirits,” his band, Dead & Company, later said in a statement.

8 of 10 Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Maria Menounos

The TV host was diagnosed with a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor that was pushing on her facial nerves. She underwent surgery on June 8, 2017, during which 99.9 percent of the tumor was removed.

“He said there’s a six to seven percent chance that we’ll see it come back,” she said. “But I’ll take those odds any day.”

9 of 10 David Livingston/Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John

In May 2017, Newton-John postponed her concert dates, revealing that she has breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. This is the second time the star has battled cancer.

"I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” she said in a statement.

10 of 10 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Zosia Mamet

The Girls star opened up about having six years of unbearable pelvic pain, which was finally diagnosed as a pelvic floor dysfunction. "For six years it felt like I had the worst UTI of my life," she said at AOL’s Makers Conference in February, adding that for years, no doctor could diagnose the problem.

Finally, she was told it was pelvic floor dysfunction, which affects one in three women. For Mamet, it was causing “insane urinary frequency, unbearable pain during sex, and a vagina that felt like someone had stuck a hot poker up it.” Physical therapy helped relieve the pain.

