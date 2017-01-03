13 Celebrity Snow Bunnies Hitting the Slopes This Holiday Season

While plenty of celebrities love to use the holidays as an excuse to ditch the cold winter weather and head off to tropical locals, spending this time of year on a gorgeous snow-covered mountain can be just as fun of a vacation, if not more so, and these celebs know it.

From Ciara's family photoshoot on top of a ski mountain, to Bella Hadid hitting the slopes on a snowboard, plenty of A-listers went into snow bunny mode this holiday season, trading bikinis for warm winter coats and fuzzy hats. And if you're lucky enough to be spending this New Year's cozying up by the fire at a ski destination, keep your eyes peeled for the likes of Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson, who are heading to the Aspen slopes to ring in 2017, and Joe Jonas, who recently took to Instagram to post a photo from a ski lift in Telluride, Colorado.

Take a look at all the celebrities who are showing off their gorgeous white Christmases on Instagram, from Canada, to Colorado, and beyond.