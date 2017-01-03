13 Celebrity Snow Bunnies Hitting the Slopes This Holiday Season

ciara/Instagram
While plenty of celebrities love to use the holidays as an excuse to ditch the cold winter weather and head off to tropical locals, spending this time of year on a gorgeous snow-covered mountain can be just as fun of a vacation, if not more so, and these celebs know it.

From Ciara's family photoshoot on top of a ski mountain, to Bella Hadid hitting the slopes on a snowboard, plenty of A-listers went into snow bunny mode this holiday season, trading bikinis for warm winter coats and fuzzy hats. And if you're lucky enough to be spending this New Year's cozying up by the fire at a ski destination, keep your eyes peeled for the likes of Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson, who are heading to the Aspen slopes to ring in 2017, and Joe Jonas, who recently took to Instagram to post a photo from a ski lift in Telluride, Colorado.

Take a look at all the celebrities who are showing off their gorgeous white Christmases on Instagram, from Canada, to Colorado, and beyond.

1 of 13 heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum

"The best gift of all," she captioned this photo of herself and her kids getting ready to sled down the mountain.

2 of 13 islafisher/Instagram

Isla Fisher

The Australian actress spent her holidays in New Zealand, visiting one of country's gorgeous glaciers. Fisher posted this photo of her and a snowman to Instagram, with the caption, "Fbtues-South Island New Zealand.... #thisglacierwillbegonesoonduetoglobalwarming @overthetophelicopters @mountainhelicopters #forgottrousers."

3 of 13 madonna/Instagram

Madonna

The mom-of-four posed this ski lift selfie with the appropriate caption, "Ski Bunnies!"

4 of 13 jessseinfeld/Instagram

The Seinfeld Family

Jessica Seinfeld took to Instagram to post this family photo, with her husband and kids bundled up for the cold weather. "And for one half of a second, they stopped fighting. I am about to lose it," she hilariously captioned the photo, appealing to moms everywhere. "This is our holiday card because I didn't do one. Happy holidays. If we make it to 2017 it will be a miracle."

5 of 13 yolanda.hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid

Yolanda Hadid posted an action shot of her daughter on Instagram, with the caption, "Happy.......... #MyBabyGirl #Bella."

6 of 13 joejonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas

The middle Jo-Bro took to Instagram to post a gorgeous shot from a ski lift in Telluride, Colorado, with a simple emoji-only caption of a skier.

7 of 13 katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson

Hudson and her sons joined her older brother Oliver and his wife and kids on vacation in Aspen, something they do together every year. "Pine Creek Cookhouse yearly ski," she captioned the Instagram photo. "Beautiful snowy day in the mountains with my number ones #LoveMyFamily @theoliverhudson @ehud26."

8 of 13 ciara/Instagram

Ciara

The pregnant singer posed with her husband, Russell Wilson, and son, Future Wilburn, at the top of a ski mountain. "Merry Christmas! Love The Wilsons," she captioned the Instagram photo.

9 of 13 hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff

The Younger actress posted this pretty black-and-white shot on Instagram with the caption, "Feeling so lucky to be in Canada to have a white Christmas."

10 of 13 shaym/Instagram

Shay Mitchell

"No dogs harmed in the making of this faux fur coat...I just shop to match him," she captioned this cute shot of her and her pup in a snowy forest.

11 of 13 mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Carey

Carey has been staying at an incredible Airbnb during her time in Aspen, and she looks like she's making the most of her vacation, captioning this photo, "Fun in the snow. Aspen is a winter wonderland."

12 of 13 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian and her boyfriend Scott Disick took their three children out to Aspen for a ski vacation over New Year's Eve, and the family is certainly enjoying themselves, posting many Snapchats and Instagrams, this one from Kardashian captioned, "Morning stretch."

13 of 13 mischamazing/Instagram

Mischa Barton

The O.C. alum also took to the slopes for the holidays, posting a photo of this snowman hanging out under a ski lift in Aspen, with the caption, "Cute little snowmen everywhere!!"  

