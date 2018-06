Celeb Ivy Leaguers

2 of 16 Theo Wargo/WireImage

Julia Stiles

Graduating with a degree in English, this N.Y. native had worries about fitting in with her classmates at Columbia. "I was reluctant to stand out," said Julia Stiles "Two years ago, during freshman orientation, when everyone goes around and says their name and where they are from and what their favorite animal is and what they want to be when they grow up, I had no idea how to handle the idea of my profession. Should I make a joke about it and say, 'Hi, I'm Julia. I'll be majoring in English. My favorite animal is a Siberian tiger, and perhaps you've seen me is such hit movies as "Save the Last Dance" and "10 Things I Hate About You" '? I figured the joke wouldn't go over well, so I refrained from saying anything about acting. I approached the start of college in utter denial of the fact that I had been in any movies whatsoever.”