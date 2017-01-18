6 Times Celebrity Couples Went All Matchy-Matchy for Date Night

They say opposites attract, but that’s not always true. Oftentimes people are drawn to one another due to their similarity—it could be a shared interest, lifestyle, or even sartorial flair. One such couple is Kylie Jenner and Tyga, who often intentionally (we assume) dress alike.

The pair stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday looking ready to attend a costume party. In a red patent leather trench and matching skirt ($297; farfetch.com), 19-year-old Jenner gave her best “sexy firefighter” impression, while her beau stood by her side in a flame-emblazoned jacket. If we had to venture a guess, we’d interpret their collective look as a metaphor for their power dynamic: no matter how hot Tyga thinks he is, he knows that Kylie has the ability to extinguish his flame—beautiful, no? OK, maybe they were both just in a red mood…

Whether or not Kyga intended to inspire poetry with their date night look, it certainly got us thinking. It’s far from the first time a celebrity couple has stopped us in our tracks with their coordinated outfits. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were early adopters of twinning, evidenced in their infamous double denim look at the 2001 American Music Awards (below). Scroll down to see some of our recent favorites.