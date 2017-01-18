6 Times Celebrity Couples Went All Matchy-Matchy for Date Night

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Isabel Jones
Jan 18, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

They say opposites attract, but that’s not always true. Oftentimes people are drawn to one another due to their similarity—it could be a shared interest, lifestyle, or even sartorial flair. One such couple is Kylie Jenner and Tyga, who often intentionally (we assume) dress alike.

The pair stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday looking ready to attend a costume party. In a red patent leather trench and matching skirt ($297; farfetch.com), 19-year-old Jenner gave her best “sexy firefighter” impression, while her beau stood by her side in a flame-emblazoned jacket. If we had to venture a guess, we’d interpret their collective look as a metaphor for their power dynamic: no matter how hot Tyga thinks he is, he knows that Kylie has the ability to extinguish his flame—beautiful, no? OK, maybe they were both just in a red mood…

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner & Tyga Celebrate His Son’s Birthday

 

Whether or not Kyga intended to inspire poetry with their date night look, it certainly got us thinking. It’s far from the first time a celebrity couple has stopped us in our tracks with their coordinated outfits. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were early adopters of twinning, evidenced in their infamous double denim look at the 2001 American Music Awards (below). Scroll down to see some of our recent favorites.

1 of 5 DEBY / AKM-GSI

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Sometimes, the only way to show someone that your love for someone is real is by copying their entire outfit. Gigi and Zayn appear to be wearing the same set of gray skinny jeans—they both also chose to pair their denim with black boots and matching tops. If this wasn't planned, we're very, very impressed (and a little freaked out). 

Advertisement
2 of 5 James Devaney/WireImage

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

Rain or shine, Jen and Justin are always ready for some casual coordination. On this occasion, the pair stepped out in matching leather jackets, jeans, work boots, and aviators—they're even wearing similar belts!

3 of 5 James Devaney/GC Images

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kimye love to get their match on—and navy Balmain blazers look amazing on both of them!

Advertisement
4 of 5 Kevin Mazur/Getty

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

We already knew Chrissy and John were a match made in heaven, but apparently their clothes are too. 

Advertisement
5 of 5 Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Beyoncé and Jay Z

Fifty shades of adorable—amirite?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!