Cause Celebs

The actor joined Bulgari and Save the Children on a recent trip to northeastern Uganda, one of Africa's most impoverished regions, to meet with students and educators and work on building more schools. The trip was part of the Rewrite the Future campaign, which has helped 815,000 children from war-torn areas gain access to education and has trained 25,000 teachers in the past three years. "All these kids are forced to grow up at a very young age," says Stiller. "There's no plumbing, no waste facilities, and they have to walk miles to get to the wells for water. But as much as they are suffering, their attitude is extremely positive."HOW YOU CAN HELP Give directly at savethechildren.org , or buy a silver pendant necklace that Bulgari designed to benefit the charity at shop.bulgari.com . For each $290 purchase, $60 goes directly to the program and toward its $12.8 million goal.