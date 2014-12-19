whitelogo
Cathy Waterman
Cathy Waterman
#RocksMyWorld: 10 Golden Rings for Gifting
Dec 19, 2014 @ 1:07 pm
Michelle Obama Stuns in Gray Marchesa at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
May 04, 2014 @ 1:58 pm
Snow White and the Huntsman: Cathy Waterman's Custom Jewelry!
Nov 18, 2011 @ 3:35 pm
Kate Middleton’s Tiara: Jewelry Designers Sketch Dream Tiaras
Apr 04, 2011 @ 9:45 am
Check Out Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer's Wedding Bands!
Aug 24, 2010 @ 12:28 pm
