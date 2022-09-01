Cate Blanchett's Black Jumpsuit Was Literally Blooming at the Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett knows a thing or two about turning heads on the red carpet. Just months after she made waves by sporting the most comfortable footwear trend red carpets have ever seen, the actress did a complete 180 while (quite literally) blossoming into a full-on fashion icon when arriving at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in a gorgeous Schiaparelli jumpsuit covered in flowers. The range.

Walking the carpet ahead of the premiere of her upcoming movie, Tar, Blanchette absolutely stunned in the nearly all-black ensemble. While the strapless jumpsuit was certainly chic on its own, the wide-legged look was elevated even further by an array of bright yellow, blue, and white flowers that appeared to bloom directly out of the jumpsuit's corseted bodice. Simple drop earrings and a pair of black platform heels completed Cate's look, and she wore her blonde bob in subtle waves with a side part.

Blanchett's red carpet appearance came shortly after she attended a press conference for the film — a dark drama detailing the fictional life of the first female conductor of a major German orchestra — where she opened up about the importance of showing dynamic gay characters on screen.

"It felt urgent, it felt undeniable. But strangely, I didn't think about the character's gender — or her sexuality — at all," Blanchett said. "And I think I love that about the film. It just is. It's a very human portrait, and I think that we have perhaps matured enough as a species that we can watch a film like this and not make that the headline issue. It just is."