Cate Blanchett Just Wore the Perfect Fall Outfit Formula at the Venice Film Festival

Just a day after literally blooming on the Venice International Film Festival red carpet in the most gorgeous Schiaparelli jumpsuit, Cate Blanchett sported a much more casual — but no less stylish — look that may very well become your new fall uniform.

On Friday, the actress was spotted out and about in Italy ahead of a full day of the festival's festivities in the low-key ensemble. Blanchett's effortlessly chic outfit combination of an oversized brown pinstripe blazer layered over a V-neck white T-shirt seemed perfectly suited for a plethora of cool-weather activities, and she paired the top with an undeniable fashion It Girl staple: black leather pants.

Matching black western-style leather boots completed Cate's look, with a smattering of gold-and-emerald necklaces and rose-tinted sunglasses offering a pop of color. Keeping with the casual theme, the actress opted for simple glam with a pink lip and wore her blonde bob with subtle waves and a side part.

Blanchett's appearance came as she continues to promote her upcoming movie, Tár, at this year's festival. After arriving at the red carpet premiere on Thursday, the star headed in to watch the first-ever screening of the film — a dark drama detailing the fictional life of the first female conductor of a major German orchestra — which was reportedly met with a six-minute standing ovation and instant Oscar buzz.

Earlier in the week, the actress opened up about how it felt to share such a dynamic portrayal of a gay woman on screen. "It felt urgent; it felt undeniable. But strangely, I didn't think about the character's gender — or her sexuality — at all," Blanchett said. "And I think I love that about the film. It just is. It's a very human portrait, and I think that we have perhaps matured enough as a species that we can watch a film like this and not make that the headline issue. It just is."