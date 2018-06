Cate Blanchett's movies prove we're in an age of strong leading women actresses. The sexy oscar-winner is at the height of her career, playing diverse roles in Lord of the Rings--and even starring as Bob Dylan--but whether she's accepting awards, posed in a red-carpet dress next to her husband and children, or wearing a street-style outfit, Cate Blanchett's short hair and flawless skin secure her spot as a Hollywood icon.

