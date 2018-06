1 of 17 Douglas Friedman

Cat Deeley Opens Her Closet

The So You Think You Can Dance host is her own stylist, and her outfits generate almost as much buzz as the performances themselves. We got the British sensation to show us some of her wardrobe favorites.



RM by Roland Mouret

"It doesn't look like much on the hangar, but you put it on and it's, like, Aaaaah."