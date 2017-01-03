whitelogo
Celebrity
Here's Every Celebrity Baby Born in the Past Year
Jan 03, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Inside
InStyle
’s Elizabeth and James Los Angeles Flagship Store Opening Fête with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Jul 27, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Cat Deeley Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband Patrick Kielty
Jan 19, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Cat Deeley Is Expecting Her First Child
Sep 04, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Critics Choice Awards
Sneak Behind the Scenes with Cat Deeley at the Critics' Choice Awards
Jun 01, 2015 @ 6:00 pm
Critics Choice Awards
See All the Best Looks from the 2015 Critics' Choice TV Awards
May 31, 2015 @ 7:15 pm
Fashion
This Week's Wow: Burberry's Christopher Bailey Conquers Los Angeles
Nov 21, 2014 @ 4:45 pm
Most Recent
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Burberry Prorsum
Feb 18, 2014 @ 2:59 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Monique Lhuillier
Feb 09, 2014 @ 2:01 pm
Celebrity
Exclusive Inside the Party: The Beverly Hilton Pool Relaunch With Lea Michele, Minka Kelly, and More
May 24, 2013 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Inside the Party: Marc Jacobs and Emmy Rossum Host Brian Bowen Smith's Book Launch
May 01, 2013 @ 9:10 am
Emmys
Emmys 2012: Cat Deeley on Getting Ready for the Red Carpet
Sep 23, 2012 @ 8:08 pm
TV Shows
So You Think You Can Dance Winners: Our Favorite Dance
Sep 19, 2012 @ 10:47 am
Emmys
Emmy Nominations 2012: The Women Who Top the List!
Jul 19, 2012 @ 10:40 am
Videos
Cat Deeley's House Tour: Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Video!
Jul 13, 2012 @ 11:56 am
Social Media
Cat Deeley's Pinterest Board for InStyle: Check It Out!
Jul 12, 2012 @ 10:35 am
Celebrity
Last Night's Parties: Galaxy Time with Cat, Ashlee, and More!
Jun 22, 2012 @ 12:35 pm
Critics Choice Awards
Critics' Choice TV Awards 2012 Photos: See What Everyone Wore!
Jun 19, 2012 @ 11:50 am
Celebrity
Star Q&A: What Do You Love About the Holidays?
Dec 21, 2011 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Cat Deeley and Lauren Conrad Get Glam and More!
Oct 26, 2011 @ 5:30 pm
TV Shows
Win Cat Deeley's Yellow Dress!
Sep 07, 2011 @ 2:10 pm
TV Shows
Cat Deeley's So You Think You Can Dance Outfits: All the Details!
Aug 15, 2011 @ 5:30 pm
TV Shows
So You Think You Can Dance Finale: Melanie Moore Won!
Aug 12, 2011 @ 1:45 pm
