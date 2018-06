Casual Looks

Holmes lightened up an all-black outfit (including J Brand jeans) by pairing it with a Costume National leather jacket purchased at a Berlin boutique. She accessorized with classic Louboutins and a bag and sunglasses from Giorgio Armani.BUY AN OUTFIT LIKE KATIE'SPatrizia Pepe leather jacket, $388; at yoox.com Splendid T, $44; at neimanmarcus.com J Brand jeans, $209; at madisonlosangeles.com Christian Louboutin pumps, $520; at saksfifthavenue.com Cole Haan ruched bag, $395; at macys.com Video: Take a closer look at the January issue of In StyleFive stylish stars, one winner. Whose outfit do you like best? Vote now!