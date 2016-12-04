The Glee Cast Had a Full-On Reunion at Becca Tobin's Wedding

Just when we were getting used to a world without Glee, these pictures made us miss the show again. The cast of the hit TV show reunited this weekend for co-star Becca Tobin's wedding, and the pics are giving fans all the feels.

Tobin, who played Kitty on the show, tied the knot with her fiancé Zach Martin in Wyoming yesterday, and her former co-stars turned out to celebrate. Among the guests were Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, as well as several of the show's writers and producers. Michele, who played Rachel Berry, gathered the whole group together to take the picture above, captioning the image with "Glee wedding."

The cast members also shared several behind-the-scenes pics from the happy event. Michele posted a snap from the day before the wedding, and in it, she and Tobin are posing with a few other friends in matching robes. They're on the balcony overlooking a beautiful wintery mountain scene—a gorgeous background, but their toes look cold.

Ushkowitz and McHale both shared images of the amazing amenities at the hotel, including the presumably heated pool that overlooks the breathtaking mountain range. McHale captioned his post with, "Don't come for me. I'll just be here." It looks like the perfect spot for a winter wedding!

