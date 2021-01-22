Casey Affleck Claims He Didn't Throw Out the Ana de Armas Cutout in Ben Affleck's Yard
But like, who did?
By now, you've definitely heard about the cutout seen 'round the world. Yes, we're talking about the giant Ana de Armas cutout that was seen being thrown in the trash outside of Ben Affleck's house.
Well, his brother Casey Affleck is setting the record straight after rumors started swirling that he threw out the cutout: it wasn't him.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote his new movie Our Friend with Jason Segel and Dakota Johnson, the actor denied the hilarious and kind of ridiculous allegations.
"No, that's not me, and I can't even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever," he spilled to ET. "I would leave that to them to speak to. A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate. And I don't have Twitter so that wasn't going to work. But it definitely wasn't me."
He continued, "The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships. I wouldn't know because I've been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it's been challenging to relationships."
Casey also raved about Ana, even saying he thinks she could take home an Oscar next year for her upcoming film Blonde, in which she plays Marilyn Monroe.
"I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person," he said. "I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else. I think she's a catch in every way. And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems [either]."
Well that's what brothers are for! But it looks like #cutoutgate has yet to be solved.