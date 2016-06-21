Carrie Underwood Posts the Sweetest Pic of Her Son Drinking from a Mug

Carrie Underwood, your son is adorable. Although the singer doesn't post many pics of her 1-year-old son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, every single one she does share tugs at our heartstrings, and the latest certainly is no exception.

On Tuesday morning, Underwood took to Instagram to share a photo of little Isaiah drinking coffee from a mug, and it's so cute. But before you get any ideas, the tot is just pretending to drink from the cup, making the photo even more double-tap worthy. "Morning vibes... (Don't worry...the mug was empty)," Underwood captioned the shot, which also shows off Isaiah's morning outfit of choice: A blue T-shirt and a diaper, putting his chubby thighs on full display.

Morning vibes... (Don't worry...the mug was empty) A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 21, 2016 at 8:45am PDT

But this isn't the first photo of Isaiah that the proud mom has 'grammed this week. The Storyteller singer shared another precious snap of Isaiah with his dad, hockey player Mike Fisher, in honor of Father's Day. The photo shows the father-son duo looking at some livestock from behind, and the caption is too sweet. "Proverbs 22:6 (NIV) Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there...especially to my own and to the father of my sweet angel, Isaiah! I'm so blessed to have such amazing, strong men in my life and so happy that he has such incredible examples to follow!"

