Carrie Underwood Shows Off Toned Physique in Her New Swimsuit Line

Carrie Underwood has been giving us major #fitspo with her new Calia by Carrie Underwood lifestyle apparel line of chic, wearable separates, but now she’s serving up some #swimspo. The singer just posted an Instagram photo of herself in a bikini top from the collection (the Women’s Strappy Bikini Top in Hawaiian Wash to be exact) captioned: “I’m so proud to be able to work with @dickssportinggoods to create a line of swimwear that makes me feel so good! Adorable and athletic…and covers everything I want covered!”

Once we got over how toned and fit the new mom looked after giving birth a few months back to son Isaiah—let's just say we don't think there's anything she needs to cover—we were able to appreciate the suit's modest, sporty cut perfect for taking a dip as well as its on-trend strappy details and eye-catching floral print.

It's so cute, we may just have to take it for a spin at the pool this summer.