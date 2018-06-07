whitelogo
Carrie Underwood
Celebrity
Carrie Underwood
Videos
Carrie Underwood's CMT Awards Look Had Us Doing a Double Take
Jun 07, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Fashion
Carrie Underwood Designed the Comfiest Affordable Leggings
May 10, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Carrie Underwood Details the Accident That Left Her with Face Stitches for the First Time
Apr 22, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Scars from Fall in Close-Up Photo
Apr 21, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
This Is Why Carrie Underwood Skipped the Red Carpet at the ACM Awards
Apr 16, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Look of the Day
Carrie Underwood Hits the ACM Awards in the Prettiest Naked Dress
Apr 16, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Academy of Country Music Awards
See All the 2018 ACM Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
Apr 16, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Carrie Underwood Returns to the Spotlight for the First Time Since Getting 40 Facial Stitches
Apr 15, 2018 @ 10:00 pm
Videos
Carrie Underwood Describes How Her Face Is Healing Months After Her Terrible Fall
Apr 10, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Carrie Underwood Shows Her Full Face for First Time at Rehearsal Since Her Accident
Apr 07, 2018 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Carrie Underwood Shares the First Clear Photo of Her Face After Getting 40 Stitches
Apr 04, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Carrie Underwood Is Back in a Music Video Following Her Scary Accident
Mar 02, 2018 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Carrie Underwood Shares a New Selfie Post-Fall, and Her Fans Couldn't Be More Supportive
Feb 24, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Carrie Underwood Was Pulled Over for Speeding, and She Tweeted Everything That Happened
Jan 30, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Videos
How Carrie Underwood Might Recover from Getting 40 Face Stitches, According to a Plastic Surgeon
Jan 06, 2018 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Carrie Underwood Poses with
Below Deck
Alum One Month After Needing More Than 40 Stitches
Jan 02, 2018 @ 9:15 pm
Videos
Carrie Underwood Says She Needed More Than 40 Stitches on Her Face After Fall
Jan 02, 2018 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist After a Fall, Has the Cutest Caretaker
Nov 13, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Videos
Carrie Underwood Brought to Tears During CMAs In Memoriam Performance
Nov 09, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Videos
Relive the Most Unforgettable Moments from the 2017 CMAs
Nov 08, 2017 @ 11:00 pm
Country Music Awards
See all of Carrie Underwood's Gorgeous Looks from the 2017 CMAs
Nov 08, 2017 @ 9:15 pm
Celebrity
See All the Stars on the 2017 CMA Awards Red Carpet
Nov 08, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 CMA Awards
Nov 08, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
