Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds's Heart-Melting Mother-Daughter Moments

Carrie Fisher and her mother, singer-actress Debbie Reynolds, were members of Hollywood royalty and for good reason: The mother-daughter duo boasted endless talent, a passion for speaking their minds, and a long track record of memorable movies. From Reynolds's iconic performance alongside Gene Kelly in 1952's Singin' in the Rain to Fisher's portrayal of badass Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, it's safe to say these women will be remembered fondly for decades to come.

Fisher passed away on Dec. 27 at the age of 60 after suffering cardiac arrest and her mother died just a day later from a stroke. According to Reynolds's son Todd Fisher, the loss of her daughter was too stressful for the 84-year-old actress. He told Variety that his mother "wanted to be with Carrie" and said to TMZ that Reynolds told him just prior to her stroke: "I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie."

Scroll down below to take a look at some of Carrie and Debbie's sweetest mother-daughter moments, in photos.

Our thoughts go out to Fisher and Reynolds's family during this difficult time.