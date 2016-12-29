Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds's Heart-Melting Mother-Daughter Moments

Ron Galella/WireImage
Jane Asher
Dec 29, 2016 @ 3:15 pm

Carrie Fisher and her mother, singer-actress Debbie Reynolds, were members of Hollywood royalty and for good reason: The mother-daughter duo boasted endless talent, a passion for speaking their minds, and a long track record of memorable movies. From Reynolds's iconic performance alongside Gene Kelly in 1952's Singin' in the Rain to Fisher's portrayal of badass Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, it's safe to say these women will be remembered fondly for decades to come.

Fisher passed away on Dec. 27 at the age of 60 after suffering cardiac arrest and her mother died just a day later from a stroke. According to Reynolds's son Todd Fisher, the loss of her daughter was too stressful for the 84-year-old actress. He told Variety that his mother "wanted to be with Carrie" and said to TMZ that Reynolds told him just prior to her stroke: "I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie."

Scroll down below to take a look at some of Carrie and Debbie's sweetest mother-daughter moments, in photos.

Our thoughts go out to Fisher and Reynolds's family during this difficult time.

1 of 14 Ray Graham/Los Angeles Times via Getty

1959

A 3-year-old Fisher gives her mother a hug after an afternoon nap in their L.A. home.

2 of 14 Bruce Bailey/Hulton Archive/Getty

1960

Reynolds smiles while sitting in the front seat of a car with Carrie and her brother, Todd, in Hollywood, California.

3 of 14 Dove/Evening Standard/Getty

1972

A 15-year-old Carrie smiles for the camera beside her mother.

4 of 14 Ron Galella/WireImage

1972

Mother-daughter duos who wear coordinating fur coats are the best sort of mother-daughter duos, right? Reynolds and Fisher share a moment at Town Hall in New York City.

5 of 14 Tim Boxer/Getty

1973

Carrie and Todd stand behind their mother at the premiere party for Carrie and Reynolds's musical Irene, in New York City.

6 of 14 Ron Galella/WireImage

1973

The family is pictured at the Irene premiere in N.Y.C.

7 of 14 Ron Galella/WireImage

1989

The pair attended the opening for the musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown at the Pantages Theater in New York together. Reynolds was nominated for a best actress Oscar for her performance in the 1964 film.

8 of 14 L. Cohen/WireImage

2003

Fisher and Reynolds came together for a good cause at the St. Jude Runway for Life at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

9 of 14 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

2005

This sweet moment was captured at Reynolds's Irene original Broadway cast reunion at Patsy's restaurant in New York City.

10 of 14 Ethan Miller/Getty

2007

Here, Fisher and Reynolds attend Dame Elizabeth Taylor's 75th birthday party at the Ritz-Carlton Lake Las Vegas.

11 of 14 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

2010

The duo share a hug at the premiere of the HBO documentary Wishful Drinking, based on Fisher's memoir of the same name, at L.A.'s Linwood Dunn Theater.

12 of 14 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

2011

The mother and daughter squeeze in close at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

13 of 14 Brian To/FilmMagic

2011

Fisher and Reynolds step out with their daughter and granddaughter, actress Billie Lourd; the three generations support Debbie Reynolds's Hollywood memorabilia exhibit reception at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California.

14 of 14

2015

The pair looks as gorgeous as ever at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. They shared a moment in the press room as well as on the big stage.

