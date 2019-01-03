What Is Carol Burnett's Net Worth?

Image zoom Bravo/Getty Images

Hollywood's filled with red heads these days (see: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Debra Messing, and, at various stages in her career, Rihanna), but Carol Burnett might just be the most iconic.

The actress and comedian has been a household name since she first began making TV specials and guest appearances in the '50s and '60s, eventually receiving her own variety program, The Carol Burnett Show, in 1967. Since then, Burnett has starred in a number of films, television shows, Broadway performances, and even authored several books.

She's netted numerous awards for her lifetime of work, and, last month, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Burnett would be the first recipient of a Golden Globes television special achievement award that will be aptly named the Carol Burnett Award, according to Fortune. The honor will serve as a counterpart to the already established film prize, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — you know, the one Oprah accepted last year with a powerful speech.

Burnett, 85, has, clearly, made some serious strides in Hollywood, but if you’re also wondering what her accomplishments have meant in terms of her bank account, then here’s everything you need to know about Carol Burnett’s net worth.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that she is worth an estimated $25 million, a culmination of her work on The Carol Burnett Show, as well as several roles in movies — including Annie and Post Grad — and on television in shows like Mad About You and The Four Seasons. The Richest confirmed the $25 million number, noting that Burnett’s fortune began after she won the Tony Award in 1950.

According to Biography.com, Burnett made her first television appearance in the early 1950s with a role on The Winchell-Mahoney Show, a children's television program. From there she co-starred with Buddy Hackett on the sitcom Stanley and in 1959 became a regular on the Garry Moore Show. The Carol Burnett Show, of course, came eight years later and consisted of various comedic skits and sketches. The show ran for 11 seasons.

In addition to television and movies, Burnett has also worked on Broadway, making her debut in the musical Once Upon a Mattress in 1959, Biography.com reported. Subsequent performances included parts in Moon Over Buffalo and Putting It Together.

Burnett has also published a few books, including her autobiography, One More Time, in 1986 and her 2013 memoir Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story about her relationship with her late daughter, who died at 38 from complications of lung cancer.

Including the aforementioned Tony, Burnett has been nominated for and won Golden Globes and Emmy awards. She also received the 2006 Presidential Medal of Freedom, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center. Tina Fey hosted the 2013 ceremony, speaking of how Burnett inspired her own career and noting that her love for the comedian “is just shy of creepy,” according to Variety.

You can spot Burnett — as well as many more stars you love — during the upcoming 76th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the complete list of nominees in the film and television categories here.