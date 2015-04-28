Carmen Electra

InStyle.com
Apr 28, 2015 @ 6:06 pm
Carmen Electra look for less
pinterest
Carmen Electra look for less
John Shearer/WireImage
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1 John Shearer/WireImage

Carmen Electra look for less

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!