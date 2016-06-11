Carmelo Anthony Reveals What’s Really Under His New York Knicks Uniform

For New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony, comfort is key—especially when he hits the court. That’s why the team’s small forward has teamed up with Frigo RevolutionWear, becoming the newest partner of the innovative men’s undergarment brand. “We’re just trying to get men to understand the type of underwear that they wear, and the difference between being comfortable and uncomfortable,” Anthony told InStyle while celebrating the brand’s arrival to Bloomingdale’s in New York City on Thursday night.

Anthony finds Frigo’s customizable underwear so comfy, in fact, that he sports them ‘round-the-clock. “I wear these when I train and play,” he said. “And I wear them under suits and jeans, too.” The garment’s adjustability is Anthony’s favorite thing about it. “I like to restrict my movement, if you know what I’m saying,” he revealed with a laugh. “You don’t want too much going on—you want everything to be right in one place and safe.”

That goes for both day and night. Even when he goes to bed, Anthony’s rocking a pair of briefs under his PJs. His go-to outfit? “Frigo underwear and Jordan shorts,” he said, adding, “Some nights I sleep shirtless.”

While he may be sans shirt at times, there’s one thing that Anthony will never be caught wearing: “Tighty whities," he said. "They’re just not comfortable.”