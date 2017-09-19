whitelogo
whitelogo
Carly Rae Jepsen
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Carly Rae Jepsen
Videos
Birthday Boy Jimmy Fallon's Funniest
Tonight Show
Clips
Sep 19, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas Star in "Safe for Work" Version of Kanye's "Famous" Music Video
Jul 07, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Carly Rae Jepsen and Bob Saget Performed the
Fuller House
Theme Song Together
Mar 14, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Sing an Acoustic Version of the
Fuller House
Theme
Mar 02, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Theme Song for
Fuller House
Feb 26, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Valentine's Day
What Celebrities
Really
Want for Valentine's Day
Feb 14, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
TV Shows
5 Reasons We Can't Wait to Tune in for
Grease: Live
Jan 29, 2016 @ 8:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Watch Jimmy Fallon's Impressive Danny Zuko Impression for
Grease: Live
's Julianne Hough
Jan 19, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
Carly Rae Jepsen Sings the New
Fuller House
Theme Song
Dec 24, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Grease: Live
Releases First Full Cast Photos
Dec 22, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Watch the
Grease: Live
Cast Hand Jive in the First Trailer
Nov 25, 2015 @ 8:15 am
Celebrity
See Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough as Their
Grease: Live!
Characters
Nov 24, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
In Honor of Carly Rae Jepsen's 30th Birthday, 17 Times Her Bangs Made Us Want to Break Out the Scissors
Nov 21, 2015 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
The Cast of
Grease: Live
Just Got More Star-Studded Thanks to These Two Singing Sensations
Sep 30, 2015 @ 3:30 pm
Red Carpet
Young Hollywood at the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards
Apr 25, 2015 @ 11:00 pm
Videos
Watch Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, and More Lip-Sync to Carly Rae Jepsen
Apr 15, 2015 @ 10:28 am
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: Fred Armisen to Guest Star on New Girl
Apr 08, 2015 @ 12:31 pm
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts Her New Single on Saturday Night Live
Apr 06, 2015 @ 1:31 pm
Videos
Watch Tom Hanks Adorably Lip Sync Carly Rae Jepsen's Song "I Really Like You" In Her New Music Video
Mar 09, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
Movies
Lunchtime Links: You'll Really, Really Like Carly Rae Jepsen's New Song
Mar 02, 2015 @ 1:29 pm
Movies
As Cinderella Says Goodbye to Broadway, the Play's Star Keke Palmer Looks Back
Dec 22, 2014 @ 4:00 pm
Accessories
Kelly Osbourne Is Bringing Creepers Back One Instagram at a Time
Sep 16, 2014 @ 1:32 pm
Fashion
Exclusive: Carly Rae Jepsen on Her 18-Pound Cinderella Ball Gown
Mar 12, 2014 @ 7:41 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!