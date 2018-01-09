Carla Bruni Shares 10 Things She Can't Live Without (Including Her Staple Shoe)

When it comes to getting dressed, no one does effortless style quite like the French.

With her perfectly tousled hair and chic, minimalist basics, Carla Bruni has perfected the artfully undone look from head to toe (it's in her DNA, after all). The Italian-French model, singer, and—who could forget?—former First Lady of France is not big makeup or towering heels, and her aesthetic is decidedly laid-back, imbued with a certain je ne sais quoi that will make passersby covet everything she owns.

"My style is simple: natural hair and very little makeup," she tells InStyle in our February issue. Here, Bruni shares more of her favorite things, from the lipstick she loves to the TV show she binge-watches with her husband, Nicolas Sarkozy, who she lovingly refers to as "my man."