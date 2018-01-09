Carla Bruni Shares 10 Things She Can't Live Without (Including Her Staple Shoe)

Mathieu Zazzo
Claire Stern
Jan 09, 2018 @ 9:00 am

When it comes to getting dressed, no one does effortless style quite like the French.

With her perfectly tousled hair and chic, minimalist basics, Carla Bruni has perfected the artfully undone look from head to toe (it's in her DNA, after all). The Italian-French model, singer, and—who could forget?—former First Lady of France is not big makeup or towering heels, and her aesthetic is decidedly laid-back, imbued with a certain je ne sais quoi that will make passersby covet everything she owns.

"My style is simple: natural hair and very little makeup," she tells InStyle in our February issue. Here, Bruni shares more of her favorite things, from the lipstick she loves to the TV show she binge-watches with her husband, Nicolas Sarkozy, who she lovingly refers to as "my man."

BEAUTY SPLURGE

"I love beauty products from Pat McGrath. Makeup artists know so much about the nuances of skin."

CAREER HIGHLIGHT

"The Versace show during Milan Fashion Week made me feel nostalgic. I was somewhere between laughter and tears."

WORKOUT OF CHOICE

"I do an hour or two of cardio and some Pilates every day I can. In New York I take the Core Fusion Barre class at Exhale Spa."

RESTAURANT PICK

"There's a nice restaurant by my house in Paris called Honoré. They have simple and delicious French food."

STAPLE SHOE

"As a model, I've always dealt with foot problems, so I prefer comfortable shoes."

CURRENT READ

"I read a lot of Camus. His writing is lyrical and sensual."

ALBUM ON REPEAT

" I never thought I'd record an album of covers, but singing other people's songs is how I learned to write my own."

JEWELRY MUST-HAVE

"Bulgari jewelry is fantastic. Each piece is rare and made using exquisite traditional techniques."

TOP TRAVEL SPOT

"My dream is to visit the Greek island of Hydra. There's a little port village there, where Leonard Cohen wrote many of his hit songs."

For more stories like this, pick up the February issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

