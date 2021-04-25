Carey Mulligan Wore a Gold Crop Top With a Princess Skirt to the 2021 Oscars
All that glitters is gold.
No stranger to the red carpet (or serving up unconventional looks), Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan arrived at tonight's show wearing a glittery gold ensemble. Up for an award this year — for Promising Young Woman, which is also up for Best Director — Mulligan called the movie a "tiny film we made in 23 days."
The actress stepped out on the red carpet in a gold Valentino Couture two-piece, with a strapless bandeau top and a long flowing skirt with a voluminous train. She kept the accessories to a minimum, with simple gold earrings, and pulled her hair back into a sleek updo.
RELATED: Carey Mulligan on the Gray Areas of Consent and Hardest Parts of Filming Promising Young Woman
One of the most memorable parts of the movie is its distinct style. Mulligan told Entertainment Weekly that the feel included everything, from costumes and wardrobe to the themes of revenge and gender.
"Pretty much everyone has said, 'This is what we grew up in, this is what was normal in TV and movies. It's what we all accepted, and, therefore, we all played a part in it,'" Mulligan said of the movie's specific look and feel. "That's what I love about the film, is there are no villains or heroes. Let's look at this thing we've all been living in for so long, without question."
Mulligan was last nominated for an Oscar back in 2009 when she starred in An Education. This year, her role as Carrie in Promising Young Woman earned her a Critics' Choice Awards as well as nominations at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.