Cardi B and Offset Shared the First Photos of Their Son's Face

Introducing Wave Set Cephus. On Thursday, Cardi B shared the first images of her son's face to Instagram with the cutest carousel, and her husband Offset finally revealed his name.

In the side-by-side photos, the newest member of their family lounged in an egg-shaped rocker wearing a blue puffer jacket and a matching sweatsuit and beanie in a few shades lighter. He also wore several bedazzled chain necklaces and diamond stud earrings. In the second image, he looked up and to the right as he made a silly face.

She simply captioned the gallery with dinosaur, wave, and bear emojis.

In his own post, Offset shared a sweet bath-time snap of Wave seemingly wearing the same jewelry as he looked up at something to the right of the camera with a soft smile on his face. "WAVE SET CEPHUS," he wrote, sharing their son's name with his 19.6 million followers.

The rappers welcomed their son to the world in September 2021 after making the announcement with an iconic reveal on the BET Awards.

The husband-and-wife duo cover the May/June issue of Essence along with their blended family. The two share Wave and 3-year-old daughter Kulture, and Offset has three other children, daughter Kalea and sons Jordan and Kody, from previous relationships. During the interview, Cardi revealed that she didn't meet his children until after they were married.