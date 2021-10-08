Cardi B's Net Worth Proves She's Made Plenty of Money Moves

Rapper Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) hasn't ever been quiet about much, but she has been particularly vocal about being paid what she's worth — and not settling for making less than her white peers, whether it's in the music business or her many forays into fashion. By sticking to her guns and using her larger-than-life persona and unique style to their fullest, multiple sources report that Cardi's net worth is upward of $40 million.

Music has been Cardi's main focus since she hit the scene in 2015, appearing on the VH1 reality show Love & Hip: New York. Her hit "Bodak Yellow" said it loud and clear: she's here to make money moves. That single cemented Cardi's spot in the rap pantheon: she is the first female rapper to earn an RIAA song diamond certification on any song. Her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, went diamond and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2018.

Cardi B Credit: Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage

And since we all know Cardi's more than a musician, her résumé includes collaborations with MAC Cosmetics, fashion brand Gypsy Sport, sports giant Reebok, and Pepsi. Back in November 2018, she teamed up with fast-fashion label Fashion Nova and broke records when it netted her a cool million dollars.

She's got investments, too. Cardi's Hermès bag collection is already legendary, but she's also got more traditional assets, like real estate. In December 2019, she and her husband, Offset, purchased a mansion in Buckhead, outside of Atlanta, for $5.5 million.

Cardi's constantly adding to her list of achievements (and paychecks). After dominating the Billboard charts, she set her sights on movies and earned roles in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and F9, the ninth film in the popular Fast and Furious franchise — with a promise to fans that she'd return for the tenth movie.