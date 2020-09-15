Cardi B Has Filed for Divorce From Husband Offset
The couple was married for just shy of three years.
Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, Migos rapper Offset.
According to People, the filing was made after the “WAP” rapper learned that Offset had cheated on her again.
In 2018, following another round of cheating allegations against Offset, Cardi B justified staying with the rapper following his infidelity, telling Cosmopolitan, “I know I look good, I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don’t got to explain why.”
“It’s not right, what he f—ing did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel,” she said.
The rapper pair secretly tied the knot in late 2017 and welcomed daughter Kulture about 9 months later.
Cardi B and Offset broke up briefly in late 2018 before reconciling a month later. Next week would have marked the couple’s three-year wedding anniversary.