Cardi B Deactivated Her Twitter
This is why we can't have nice things.
Cardi B released a doll today. She also deactivated her Twitter account, People reports. Those are related, unfortunately, because Cardi explained that she had to turn off her Twitter because people were slamming her for not releasing new music. Twitter critics apparently forgot that in the last seven months, Cardi has released two singles, "Wap" and "Up."
In a broadcast on Instagram Live, Cardi explained that there is new music coming, but added that fans and critics need to realize that she's got other projects, too.
"I have so much pressure. I'm working on a lot of shit to please people," she said. "I wanna please my fans, because y'all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can't say, and I'm doing it for ya."
In true Cardi fashion, she got frank, saying that all the non-music ventures, doll included, are to ensure that she has financial security.
"How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?" she said.
Cardi collaborated with the brand Real Women Are for the doll. She broke the news on Instagram, explaining that the doll was 100% inspired by her (among other things).
"Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me," she wrote.
In a follow-up post, Cardi explained that she designed the doll for her daughter, Kulture — in addition to adding another stream of income.
"When this doll business got presented to me, one of the reasons I decided to do it is because I'm a girl's mom," she said. "Nowadays, these dolls are not like Barbies. They are way more expensive. They come with way more fashion and are way more diverse. They come so chic and I constantly gotta spend money on these dolls. My daughter constantly want me to buy these dolls, she actually has a preference. Why am I not going to get into the doll business?' 'Cause one thing people are never gonna stop having are daughters."