Cardi B Cleared Up a Few Rumors About Her Divorce From Offset
She filed for divorce from Offset earlier this month.
Cardi B has a few things she'd like to clear up.
People reports that the rapper addressed rumors about her divorce from husband Offset during an Instagram Live session Monday, denouncing gossip that she and the Migos rapper split because he "got a girl pregnant."
"People were just flooding me with ... 'Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.' And this is where the s—t came from. Ain't that about a bitch," she said during the live. "That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing ... what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred toward me."
She also shut down the idea that she filed for divorce as a means of getting attention, telling her followers, "I want to address another bulls—t that I heard. Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it's like, you think I'm going to pay a lawyer 20,000 f—king dollars?"
"I get along with his mother very well," she continued. "You think I'm gonna do that to her son for attention? Why do I need attention? You don't see I have millions of f—king followers? Do you see that I have the No. 1 song in the f—king world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?"
RELATED: Cardi B Reportedly "Looked the Other Way" Regarding Offset's Infidelity for Their Daughter's Sake
Last week, news broke that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset after nearly three years of marriage. According to People, the filing was made after the “WAP” rapper learned that Offset had cheated on her again. The couple had secretly tied the knot in late 2017 and welcomed daughter Kulture about 9 months later.