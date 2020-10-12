Cardi B Celebrated Her 28th Birthday in Vegas With Offset
The former couple filed for divorce in September.
Cardi B turned 28 on Sunday and celebrated with a party in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is currently allowed to have 250 people per room or 50% of capacity whichever is less, according to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. It's unclear if people were tested at the party or how many people were actually there.
The rapper posted several videos at a hotel with friends, showing them all dancing together before they make their way to a club. Also at the event was Cardi's ex Offset who she recently filed for divorce from. According to TMZ, the two were spotted kissing at the event.
Earlier in the week, Cardi posted a billboard card which was a gift from her 2-year-old daughter Kulture via her dad Offset. "Thank you sir, I love it," she wrote in the caption.
In Septemeber, Cardi cleared up rumors about the divorce. "People were just flooding me with ... 'Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.' And this is where the s—t came from. Ain't that about a bitch," she said during an Instagram Live. "That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing ... what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred toward me."