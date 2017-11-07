Cardi B Reveals How She Got Her Unique Name

If you're wondering how Cardi B got her name, you're not alone. Luckily, the "Bodak Yellow" singer, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, recently addressed the origins of her unique moniker on The Wendy Williams Show.

As it turns out, it all comes back to alcohol. "My sister's name is Hennessy, so everybody used to be like 'Bacardi' to me," the rapper explained, referring to the popular rum brand. "Then I shortened it to Cardi B. The 'B' stands for whatever, depending on the day…beautiful or bully," she added. "No one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy."

It's a name you should pay attention to. She hasn't been on the scene long, but the 25-year-old New York City native is already taking the hip hop scene by storm. In September, "Bodak Yellow" became the second single by a solo female rapper in history to claim the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100—a spot she held for a record-breaking three-week run.

So yeah, it's safe to say she earned a drink or two.