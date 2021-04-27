Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson Got Matching Tattoos
Roses are red … and so are the tattoos.
Best friends Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson didn't just show off a pair of spotlight-stealing outfits during an Oscars after-party. According to Page Six, the two also debuted a pair of matching tattoos — a rose done in an all-red outline. The new art appeared on Instagram Stories, showing the new tattoo on Delevingne's upper right arm and Jackson's left forearm. The artist behind the new pieces? L.A.'s Piccle P.
Jackson's rose, which has a longer stem, is sandwiched between a full-color sunflower design and a piece that pulls art from Michael Jackson's album Dangerous. Delevingne's — complete with thorns — is near her white-ink tattoo, which reads "breathe deep."
On her Instagram feed, Delevingne shared a full-length shot of her party look, which featured a Ronald van der Kemp tuxedo top with matching trousers teamed and leather gloves. Jackson wore a Monique Lhuillier silk slip dress with a thigh-high slit and chunky Christian Louboutin heels. Delevingne also showed off a very dark hair color after going brunette earlier this year, swapping out her signature blonde waves for a shaggy style.
While rumors swirled about a possible romantic connection between the two back in 2018, sources told People that they're just friends. At the time, Jackson hadn't discussed her sexuality but later explained that she's attracted to both men and women, though she doesn't want to be labeled.
"They have a flirty friendship but aren't dating or in a relationship," a source explained. "Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon."